The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) and the Fremont-Winema National Forest are advising hunters planning to purchase tags in the Fort Rock Unit to be aware of a 15,000-acre prescribed fire being planned in the area this fall.

The Boundary Prescribed Burn Project includes 13,000 acres on the Chemult Ranger District and 2,000 acres in Crater Lake National Park. Fire managers are hoping to apply fire to the landscape if conditions allow sometime between September and November 2019.