Wendy Ivie, university registrar at Oregon Institute of Technology, “Oregon Tech,” was recently elected as president of the Oregon Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers (OrACRAO), a non-profit, voluntary, professional association of more than 45 two-year and four-year, private and public institutions of higher education in Oregon.

Ivie’s appointment will be announced at the OrACRAO annual conference in May, but the position begins immediately, assuming responsibility for all general activities of the association. She will be involved in coordinating all necessary correspondence with members in regard to annual activities and, with the assistance of the Executive Committee, overseeing programming and serving as chairperson at association meetings. Ivie will serve as president for three years; one each as President-Elect, President, and Past-President.

OrACRAO exists to disseminate information and provide for the interchange of ideas on problems of mutual interest to member institutions. The association strives to foster a better understanding of the activities of member institutions and to develop a spirit of cooperativeness, helpfulness, and unity in the solution of mutual problems. OrACRAO provides professional development and networking for members, and fosters connections between institutions.

“I am excited, and honored, to be able to give back to an organization that has given so much to me in the past,” said Ivie. “The American Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers (AACRAO) is a national organization itself and I am proud to be part of OrACRAO specifically as it is one of the strongest statewide AACRAO organizations because of its dedicated members. The team that is part of OrACRAO is committed to professional development and mentoring, and I am looking forward to the next three years.”

Ivie an Oregon native, has worked at Oregon Tech for 20 years, and was appointed as University Registrar in 2010. She obtained her Bachelor of Science from Oregon State University and Master of Science from Southern Oregon University.