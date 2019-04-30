Klamath Basin Pickleball Association will be bringing back Pickleball 101 on Saturday, May 11 in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Gymnasium beginning at 9am and lasting until 12:00pm.

Pickleball 101 is an introduction to the basics of the game of pickleball. In just 90 minutes, you will learn and practice basic skills and rules of the game, then you will end with playing a few games.

Then follow up with Pickleball 102 on Sunday, May 12 at 1pm in the same gym and play a few more games. Bring your own water, wear court shoes and comfortable clothing. Pickleball equipment will be provided. Donation welcome, but no fee required.

For questions or more information, please email: kbpickleball@gmail.com

Future dates for the Pickleball 101 & 102 opportunities will be July 13 & 14 and August 10 & 11