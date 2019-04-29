KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – (RV) Lewis-Clark State (34-13-1, 24-8 NAIA-W) defeated Oregon Tech 12-7 in the fourth and final game of the NAIA –West series at Kiger Stadium. The loss ended the Owls season at 13-38, and 7-25 in the NAIA-W. Before the game OIT honored their eight seniors: Ben Hood , Josh Kallstrom , John Schulz , Kai Fong , Austin Zavala , Austin Florez , Logan Nousen , and Tristan Shea .

The Warriors started off the game with a Kody Garvin single that scored two along with an unearned run to spot them to a 3-0 lead.

Tech caught back up in the second, scoring on sacrifice and a single, with an Alex Malcolm triple scoring two more to give the hooter a 4-3 lead.

Both LC and Tech scored off sacrifice fly outs in the third, but LC State soon turned the tide as A.J. Davis singled to bat in a run and tie the score at five.

Jacob Gribbin followed up in the top of the fifth with a homer that scored three, pushing the Warriors into an 8-5 lead that they would not relinquish.

Kyle Callahan and Zach Needham each homered in the sixth, batting in one and two runs respectively to further advance the score, with Jeff Bart adding a final run in the top of the eighth off a single as the Warriors took a 12-5 advantage.

Micah Jio homered in the bottom of the ninth to score two more runs, but Lewis-Clark pitchers struck out the last two Owl hitters two to cut short the comeback attempt.

The Warriors out-hit Tech by a slight 12-11 margin.

Jio, Kallstrom, and Michael Tarakhchyan (2-of-3) each notched two hits for the Owls in the loss.

Kody Garvin went 3-for-5 for LC State, with Zach Needham and Jacob Gribbin adding two hits each.

The season ends for the Hustlin’ Owls at a 13-38 record. While LCSC will play in the NAIA World Series that they host May 24 – May 31 in Lewiston, Idaho.