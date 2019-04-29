There is a 5k walk/run and a 10k run option.

The run will take place at Running Y Ranch, starting at the sports center and making a 5k loop around the golf course.

It will be a well-marked, paved trail that is safe and family/dog friendly.

Register prior to event for discounted prices and pre-order race t-shirts.

Day-of registration, along with t-shirt and packet pick-up, will begin at 8:00am, opening ceremonies at 9:00am, and the race beginning at 9:15am.

Awards will be given to the top male and female runners of the 5k and 10k.

Registration