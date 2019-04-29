CORVALLIS, Ore. –Junior Donnie Pate had a big day on Saturday to lead Oregon Tech at the seventh annual OSU High Performance Meet at the Whyte Track & Field on the campus of Oregon State University.

Pate ran the fastest 100 (10.82) and 200 (21.94) times of the season and led the 4 x100 team to a season best 42.56 and the 4 x 400 team to a 3rd place finish 3:23.

“We had some big performances today, this was a great lead into conference,” said Head Coach Jack Kegg . “With a week off next week we should be ready for the toughest two days of competition all season! The conference championships.”

Other Day 2 highlights

Paul Wyatt -6th in men’s 800 (1:56.05)

Delani Dietrich 3rd in women’s 800 (2:23.55)

Angel Valdez 5th in men’s 400 hurdles (55.91) – PR and 6th fastest time at OIT

Day 1 Highlights

Tech’s Cindy Reed wrapped the evening with a new school record and an NAIA “A” qualifying time of 17:07.61 the fourth fastest time run this year in the Women’s 5K. Susie Garza was right on Reed’s tail finishing in a time of 17:12.47 as the Owls finished 6th and 7th.

Danielle De Castro was 5th in the Women’s 1,500 in a time of 4:28.03 just off her season best and NAIA “A” time of 4:27.52.

Paul Wyatt had personnel best as he finished third in his section of the Men’s 1,500 in 3:58.19