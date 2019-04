Coming up this weekend, there will be a free clean up day for brush, wood, leaves and mulch from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at the Klamath County and Chemult landfills and the county’s outlying transfer stations in Beatty, Bonanza, Chiloquin, Crescent, Keno, Merriill, Odessa, and Sprague River. Commercial loads will not be accepted.