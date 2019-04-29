Klamath Falls, OR, April 29, 2019 The Klamath Falls Downtown Parking Committee has been considering reforms to its parking permit program and will be holding a public open house on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 5:30 pm to discuss these possible reforms. Downtown businesses, employees, and the public are invited to share their input.

The Downtown Parking Fund pays for snow removal, parking enforcement, and maintenance of the City’s public downtown parking lots. The Parking Fund receives its finances from the sale of parking permits and the issuing of tickets. It is expected that in future years, the fund will have an annual shortfall of $100,000, which will have to be paid from the City’s general fund.

The Downtown Parking Committee is considering replacing its employee parking permit program and instead charging an annual fee directly to businesses that would correspond to the business’s size and type. Businesses would be given a credit for every private space that they own. This system would ensure that parking remains free for all downtown visitors and that all businesses are contributing fairly to maintain the public parking system that benefits everyone.

If you have any questions or would like more information about this topic, please contact Chris Rhode at (541) 883-5332, crhode@klamathfalls.city.