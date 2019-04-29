Salem, Oregon – “This frustrating circumstance with Eternal Hills Funeral Home was caused by an owner who failed in their responsibilities to the families they served with a blatant disregard to the state regulatory agencies,” said Rep. E. Werner Reschke (R-Klamath Falls).

“I voted to support HB 2088 in 2019 to solve the problems with Eternal Hills and prohibit further consumer fraud. HB 2088 specifically deals with unlawful practices of the endowment care cemetery in Klamath Falls, explained Rep. Reschke. I also co-sponsored HB 4073 in 2018 to allow for continual burials at Eternal Hills.

“It’s disheartening to see the Eternal Hills grounds in disrepair. I will continue to work with the Oregon Mortuary & Cemetery Board to ensure Eternal Hills is fully restored and families have the peace they deserve”, said Rep. Reschke.

“Rep. Reschke has taken this matter very seriously and is working collaboratively with our agency to address these concerns,” said Chad Dresselhaus, Executive Director, OMCB.

“If HB 2088 was in place before the Eternal Hills owners lost their license, the state could have done something sooner. Since HB 2088 was not yet law, when actions were taken by OMCB and DCBS (Department of Consumer Business and Services) in 2016 and 2017, they were limited to serving a final order of Cease & Desist on Eternal Hills. Unfortunately, it didn’t prevent the property owner from still having the authority to make negligent decisions leading to the grounds disrepair”, said Rep. Reschke.

“The Governor signed HB 2088 on March 27, 2019 and the law went into effect immediately,” said Rep. Reschke.

The bill measure says; Owners of a cemetery may establish an irrevocable trust fund to care for, maintain, and enhance the cemetery. Such a cemetery is defined as an endowment care cemetery. A specified percentage of gross sales of products and services must be deposited by the endowment care cemetery with the trustee or custodian of its fund. There are currently 75 endowment care cemeteries in Oregon, with a combined total of approximately $35 million held in trust. As a means to protect consumers, each endowment care cemetery must file an annual report with the Department of Consumer Business and Services. House Bill 2088 enhances the remedies available to the Department to address endowment care cemeteries that violate statutory requirements.

“I’m looking forward to the trustee having proper control of the assets and working with OMCB to find a new owner with a bright future for Eternal Hills. Our community and extended families deserve public access to a peaceful, safe and beautiful place to remember their loved ones,” said Rep. Reschke.

OMCB offers an information update with answers to frequently asked questions on Eternal Hills Memorial Gardens. Rep. Reschke’s office has posted the document online: https://www.oregonlegislature.gov/reschke/Documents/EH%20FAQ%20April%202019.pdf

To contact OMCB with additional questions or concerns, or to determine and file a complaint against Eternal Hills, visit OMCB website at: https://www.oregon.gov/omcb/pages/complaints.aspx, call (971) 673-1504 or email: mortuary.board@state.or.us.