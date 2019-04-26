April 29 – May 3, 2019

KLAMATH FALLS, OR, April 18, 2019 Streets Division crews will be performing work during the hours of 6:30 a.m. through 4:00 p.m. Streets Staff would like to thank our citizens in advance for proceeding with caution in areas where crews are working. Work may be delayed due to weather, equipment break-down or unexpected emergencies.

April 29 – May 2

6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Streets crews will be performing maintenance asphalt work on Washburn Way. Travel lanes will be reduced to one lane of traffic in the South and North bound lanes. Please watch for Streets crews and equipment in the roadway.

April 30 -May 5

6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sign and Paint crews will be prepping downtown core street markings, Oregon Ave. bike lane maintenance including N 9th and N Eldorado. Sign maintenance City wide and street sweeping. ###

