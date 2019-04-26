The Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank will be accepting food donations at the Cinco de Mayo Festival this year.

The Food Bank is restocking the shelves for summer after a very busy winter. Summer should be a fun time for kids throughout Klamath and Lake Counties, but for 3,200 kids whose parents struggle to put food on the table, summer months can be the roughest. Accepting donations at events helps the Food Bank to provide more food and kid friendly foods like peanut butter and jelly during the summer.

Please join the “PB & J Project” this year by bringing a food item with you to put in the food donation barrels at the Cinco de Mayo Festival. Kid friendly items include peanut butter, jelly, hot and cold cereals, fruit cups, granola bars, macaroni and cheese, and canned meats.

The Cinco de Mayo Festival will take place on Saturday, May 4 from 11am to 5pm at Veterans Park.