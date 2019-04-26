The agencies producing Klamath’s 2019 Operation Prom Night cordially invite you to attend a pre-event media briefing as well as the Operation Prom Night dramatization.

Monday, April 29, 2019 Mazama High School Football Field Please arrive no later than 12:30 p.m. for the media briefing; the dramatization begins at 1 p.m.

Operation Prom Night (OPN) is a group of Klamath community members dedicated to educating high school students about the dangers of impaired driving. The OPN dramatization simulates a very graphic, very realistic vehicle accident involving impaired teenagers, as well as the duties that law enforcement, fire and emergency medical services, hospitals, and coroners must perform in response to such tragedies.

Last year’s dramatization at Henley High School was attended by over 800 local high schoolers; this year, an estimated 1,000 students from Mazama, Hosanna, and Lost River High Schools will witness the hour-long graphic presentation involving student actors, their parents, emergency responders, and first-person accounts of surviving victims. The re-enactment helps students visualize how impaired driving can ruin young lives. Counselors and school staff will be available as needed after the dramatization.

Participating agencies include The DUII Task Force, Klamath County Fire District No. 1, Kingsley Field Fire Department, Klamath County Fire District No. 5, Bonanza Fire Department, Keno Fire Department, Klamath Falls Police Department, Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, Klamath County District Attorney’s Office, Bonanza Ambulance, Airlink, Sky Lakes Medical Center, Oregon Department of Transportation, Klamath Foothills Church, Ward Funeral Home, and Ace Towing.

Questions? Call Sgt. Ryan Kaber, 541-851-3830 or Morgan Lindsay, 541-851-3741.