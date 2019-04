Klamath falls is about to receive a new, one of a kind hotel along the Lake Ewauna waterfront in Timbermill shores. The new Fairfield Inn & Suites will be a 92 room, 4 story building that will include amenities such as a lakeside patio with a fire pit, local artwork and it will incorporate historical themes of Klamath’s old mill site and crater lake. This new hotel is expected to create 24 new jobs. They will begin to break ground in early May.