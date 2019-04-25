KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Maddyson Tull, a 6-2 senior post player from Gridley High School in Gridley, California has chosen to attend Oregon Tech and play basketball for the Lady Owls next season as announced today by Head Coach Scott Meredith .

A team captain this season for Coach Becca McCray’s squad, Tull averaged a double-double with 21.3 points and 11.1 rebounds per game while shooting 50% from the floor in leading the Bulldogs to a Butte View Conference Championship with a record of 8-2. In addition, they advanced to the Northern Section semi-finals and finished the season as California State Tournament quarter-finalists. The Bulldogs season ended with an overall record of 22-10.

Tull finished her high school career with 1,756 points. For her efforts, Tull earned recognition as the 2018-19 Gridley High School Athlete of the Year, 2-time Butte View League MVP (2017-19), and 4-time Butte View League All-League First Team (2015-19). She also was selected as a Chico Enterprise Athlete of the Week and a Subway Academic Athlete of the Week. She was honored with the Gridley Bulldog Coaches Award (2017-19) and was also chosen as her team’s Best Defensive Player.

“Maddy had a remarkable high school career,” stated Meredith. “She had success early, but never settled on her accomplishments. She spent a lot of time in the gym, improved her game along the way and became an outstanding all-around player. Her numbers really speak for themselves. Averaging a double-double (points & rebounds) for a season is rare and she got her share of steals and blocks as well. She has worked extremely hard and has developed skills ready for the collegiate level. I couldn’t be more excited about what she brings to the Lady Owls.”

Tull, an honors student, is also an All-League volleyball player and won the Coaches Award in cheerleading for Gridley High during the 2018-19 year. She is the daughter of David and Jodie Tull of Yuba City, California and will major in Respiratory Care with the career goal of becoming a Respiratory Therapist. She will wear number 11 for the Lady Owls next season.