La Grande, Ore. – A total of 46 Oregon Tech student-athletes in the spring sports of men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s track & field, softball and baseball have earned U.S. Bank Academic All-CCC honors for their performances in the classroom, the conference office announced.
To earn recognition as a CCC scholar-athlete, a student must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.2 and sophomore standing.
Name Class Sport Major
Sarah Abramson Jr. Softball Pre-Nursing
Annika Andersen Sr. W. Track/Field Renewable Energy Engineering
McKenna Armantrout Jr. Softball Environmental Science
Jessica Arrington Sr. W. Track/Field Mechanical Engineering
Cameron Barnhardt Jr. M. Golf Engineering
Kiahna Brown Sr. Softball Medical Imaging Technology
Nishi Chase Jr. W. Track/Field Pre-Nursing
Carissa Choukalos Jr. W. Track/Field Biology Health Sciences
Dillon Claybaugh Jr. M.Track/Field Biology Health Sciences
Kylie Collom Sr. W. Golf Biology Health Sciences
Jacey Conklin Sr. Softball Business Management
Josh Davis Sr. Baseball Engineering
Danielle De Castro Sr. W. Track/Field Mechanical Engineering
Brandon Erickson Sr. M. Golf Engineering
Holly Froelich Jr. W. Golf Nursing
Susie Garza Sr. W. Track/Field Applied Psychology
German George Sr. Baseball Respiratory Care
Ben Hood Sr. Baseball Communication
Shayna Ige Jr. Softball Applied Psychology
Micah Jio So. Baseball Civil Engineering
Lucas Jones Sr. M.Track/Field Software Engineering
Stephanie Koza Jr. W. Golf Biology Health Sciences
Shelby Latourrette Jr. W.Golf Medical Imaging Technology
Zach Malina So. M. Golf Mechanical Engineering
Jared McBride Jr. M. Golf Business Management
Tim McPherson Sr. M.Track/Field Operations Management
David Palmer Jr. Baseball Civil Engineering
Donnie Pate Jr. M.Track/Field Civil Engineering
Cindy Reed Sr. W. Track/Field Biology Health Sciences
Madison Rice Jr. W. Track/Field Nursing
John Schulz Sr. Baseball Mechanical Engineering
Abigail Shaw Jr. W. Track/Field Nursing
Tristan Shea Sr. Baseball Health Care Management
Courtney Tabion So. W. Golf Biology Health Sciences
Jarrett Taira Sr. Baseball Electrical & Renewable Energy
Trask Telesmanich Sr. Baseball Renewable Energy Engineering
Alexander Turkins Jr. M.Track/Field Nursing
Darby Twight Jr. W. Golf Mechanical Engineering
Angel Valdez Jr. M.Track/Field Applied Psychology
Chase Wago Jr. Baseball Civil Engineering
Mallory Ward Jr. W. Track/Field General Studies
Loryn Williams Sr. Softball Respiratory Care
Paul Wyatt Sr. M.Track/Field Software Engineering
Baylee Wyscaver Jr. Softball Applied Psychology
Allison Young Sr. W. Track/Field Biology Health Sciences
Austin Zavala Sr. Baseball Civil Engineering