BEND, Ore. – The Cascade Collegiate Conference Golf Championship presented by U.S. Bank finished on Tuesday at the Pronghorn Resort’s Nicklaus Golf Course. Oregon Tech’s Mayson Tibbs finished 3rd leading the OIT men to a 3rd place finish while Stephanie Koza finished in 4th leading the Lady Owls to a 2nd place finish.

“Congrats to UBC they are a very strong program,” said Head Coach Jeff Corkill . “I’m proud of the way our kids fought hard all year as they continually exceeded my expectations. We hope to get both teams back to the National Tournament with at Large Bids.”

The Lady Owls fired a final round team total of 321 as they finished at +66 for the tournament 23 strokes behind British Columbia who won the tournament at +43. Avril Li of UBC took home medalist honors as she finished with a two-day total of 152. After Koza (156) Payton Canon (158) 5th, Aerin Song (161) 8th, Ashley Zhu (167) 111th, Kylie Collom (176) 13th

Tech’s Koza, Canon and Song were all named to the CCC All-Conference Team. (Pictured)

On the men’s side, UBC won the event with a three round total of (852) followed by Corban (905), Oregon Tech (908), Northwest Christian (913). Tibbs fired a final round 74 to finish in 3rd place three strokes behind Andrew Harrison of UBC who finished at -6 under par to take home medalist honors. Tech’s Alejandro Armijo fired his lowest round of the day for the Owls at (69) to finish in 16th place, Cameron Barnhardt , and Brandon Erickson , each fired a final round (76) to finish tied for 19th and Tyler Franke finished in 21st with a final round 77.

Tech’s Tibbs and Armijo were named to the CCC-All Conference Team. (Pictured)

Both the Oregon Tech team’s will now wait to see if the qualify for the NAIA National Tournament with an at Large Bid.

The final round of the championships will begin at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday morning at Pronghorn Resort’s Nicklaus Golf Course.