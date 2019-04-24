KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Tech Head Softball Coach Greg Stewart announced today the signing of Neenah Pangilinan of Vallejo, California to a letter-of-intent for the 2020 season.

Pangilinan, a centerfielder for Yavapai College helped lead her team to the ACCAC 2018 Championship. She was a Third Team All-Conference selection while also picking up NJCAA Second-Team All-Academic honors. Last year she hit .414 with 70 hits, 16 doubles 3 triples, and 8 HR’s with 45 RBI and 56 runs scored. So far this year for the Roughriders in the leadoff spot she is batting .357 with 13 doubles and 5 HR’s, scoring 49 runs and has 21 stolen bases in 22 attempts.

“Neenah is a very talented outfielder and will make an immediate impact as a transfer for us in 2020,” said Stewart. “She is a proven hitter at the college level and with her speed, she has the ability to be a great top of the line-up player for us in the future. I am really excited to sign a student-athlete of Neenah’s caliber.”

Pangilinan is the daughter of Junelle Palec and Andres Pangilinan will be a biology major at Oregon Tech.