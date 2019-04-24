KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Oregon Tech softball team moved from No.12 to the No. 10 spot this Week in the NAIA Top 25 Coaches’ Poll. The Owls have gone 6-1 since the last poll including series wins over British Columbia and College of Idaho.
Defending national champions, Science & Arts currently undefeated on the season is in the No. 1 spot in the latest edition of the Coaches’ Top 25 Poll as they extend their perfect record to 49-0.
Cascade Conference regular season champion Southern Oregon University stayed at the No. 4 spot with Corban University staying at the No.17 spot this week, while College of Idaho stayed in the receiving votes category.
Oregon Tech will head to La Grande, Oregon to take on Eastern Oregon this weekend to conclude the CCC regular season.
|RANK
|LAST TIME
|SCHOOL [1st PLACE VOTES]
|RECORD
|POINTS
|1
|1
|Science & Arts (Okla.) [19]
|49-0
|529
|2
|3
|Marian (Ind.)
|40-0
|506
|3
|2
|Oklahoma City
|44-6
|488
|4
|4
|Southern Oregon
|40-5
|483
|5
|6
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|38-2
|466
|6
|7
|Mobile (Ala.)
|42-9
|437
|7
|8
|Valley City State (N.D.)
|38-3
|428
|8
|10
|Vanguard (Calif.)
|39-9
|401
|9
|5
|Georgia Gwinnett
|35-13
|373
|10
|12
|Oregon Tech
|35-12
|365
|11
|16
|Truett-McConnell (Ga.)
|41-7
|356
|12
|9
|Hope International (Calif.)
|39-12
|326
|13
|13
|Indiana Wesleyan
|35-10
|321
|14
|15
|William Carey (Miss.)
|34-10
|305
|15
|14
|Campbellsville (Ky.)
|29-8
|290
|16
|11
|Houston-Victoria (Texas)
|27-8
|275
|17
|17
|Corban (Ore.)
|30-12
|259
|18
|24
|Grand View (Iowa)
|37-6
|256
|19
|17
|Baker (Kan.)
|37-7
|217
|20
|19
|USC Beaufort (S.C.)
|35-9
|210
|21
|22
|Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
|32-8
|187
|22
|20
|Midland (Neb.)
|24-7
|181
|23
|NR
|Columbia (Mo.)
|30-10
|178
|24
|21
|Tennessee Wesleyan
|27-7
|121
|25
|23
|Central Baptist (Ark.)
|33-14
|94
RECEIVING VOTES: LSU Alexandria (La.) 92, Taylor (Ind.) 44, College of Idaho 43, Rio Grande (Ohio) 38, Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 34, Bellevue (Neb.) 32, St. Francis (Ill.) 29, Brenau (Ga.) 25, Marymount California 9, Morningside (Iowa) 5, Central Methodist (Mo.) 4, Arizona Christian 3, McPherson (Kan.) 3