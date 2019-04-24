KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Oregon Tech softball team moved from No.12 to the No. 10 spot this Week in the NAIA Top 25 Coaches’ Poll. The Owls have gone 6-1 since the last poll including series wins over British Columbia and College of Idaho.

Defending national champions, Science & Arts currently undefeated on the season is in the No. 1 spot in the latest edition of the Coaches’ Top 25 Poll as they extend their perfect record to 49-0.

Cascade Conference regular season champion Southern Oregon University stayed at the No. 4 spot with Corban University staying at the No.17 spot this week, while College of Idaho stayed in the receiving votes category.

Oregon Tech will head to La Grande, Oregon to take on Eastern Oregon this weekend to conclude the CCC regular season.

RANK LAST TIME SCHOOL [1st PLACE VOTES] RECORD POINTS
1 1 Science & Arts (Okla.) [19] 49-0 529
2 3 Marian (Ind.) 40-0 506
3 2 Oklahoma City 44-6 488
4 4 Southern Oregon 40-5 483
5 6 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 38-2 466
6 7 Mobile (Ala.) 42-9 437
7 8 Valley City State (N.D.) 38-3 428
8 10 Vanguard (Calif.) 39-9 401
9 5 Georgia Gwinnett 35-13 373
10 12 Oregon Tech 35-12 365
11 16 Truett-McConnell (Ga.) 41-7 356
12 9 Hope International (Calif.) 39-12 326
13 13 Indiana Wesleyan 35-10 321
14 15 William Carey (Miss.) 34-10 305
15 14 Campbellsville (Ky.) 29-8 290
16 11 Houston-Victoria (Texas) 27-8 275
17 17 Corban (Ore.) 30-12 259
18 24 Grand View (Iowa) 37-6 256
19 17 Baker (Kan.) 37-7 217
20 19 USC Beaufort (S.C.) 35-9 210
21 22 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 32-8 187
22 20 Midland (Neb.) 24-7 181
23 NR Columbia (Mo.) 30-10 178
24 21 Tennessee Wesleyan 27-7 121
25 23 Central Baptist (Ark.) 33-14 94

RECEIVING VOTES: LSU Alexandria (La.) 92, Taylor (Ind.) 44, College of Idaho 43, Rio Grande (Ohio) 38, Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 34, Bellevue (Neb.) 32, St. Francis (Ill.) 29, Brenau (Ga.) 25, Marymount California 9, Morningside (Iowa) 5, Central Methodist (Mo.) 4, Arizona Christian 3, McPherson (Kan.) 3

