The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality would like to notify the public about a proposed federal rule that will affect stakeholders in Oregon. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is proposing new federal Clean Water Act (CWA) water quality criteria for freshwaters in Oregon to protect aquatic life from the effects of exposure to harmful levels of aluminum.

The public may view the proposed rule in the Federal Register and will have opportunities to provide written and oral comments to the U.S. EPA. More information is available on the EPA’s website at: https://www.epa.gov/wqs-tech/aluminum-aquatic-life-criteria-applicable-oregon-fresh-waters-proposed-rule