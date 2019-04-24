47 year old Salvador Abrica Lopez’s fate is currently in the hands of the 12 person jury in Klamath Falls- Lopez was arrested in April of 2016 and pleaded not guilty to all charges. Is accused of sexually abusing and sodomizing three young girls between 2007 and 2013. He is currently facing four counts of first-degree sex abuse and three counts of first-degree sodomy for allegedly abusing the girls in their sleep, beginning when they were between 7 and 11 years old. His four-day trial began Tuesday and is expected to finish up on Friday. We will continue to keep you updated.