[KLAMATH FALLS, OR, April 22, 2019] South 6th Street at the Stiles Street intersection, will be reduced to one travel lane in each direction from April 23 – May 3 during the hours of 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. during construction of a pedestrian crossing with island, paving, lighting, and striping.

During evenings and weekends all lanes will be reopened.

City Staff thanks our citizens for proceeding with caution through construction zones and for your cooperation.

If you would like more information about this topic, please call Public Works at (541) 883- 5363.