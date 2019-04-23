The Oregon Association of REALTORS® has named Debra Gisriel the 2019 Oregon REALTOR® of the Year, the highest award granted by the Association. The award will be presented in Salem on Thursday, April 11 at the REALTOR® of the Year Luncheon held during the governance meetings of the Oregon Association of REALTORS® – a professional trade association representing over 17,000 members statewide.

Debra is the Oregon Designated Principal Broker for eXp Realty, LLC and co-owner of Fisher Nicholson Realty in Klamath Falls. She has over forty years of real estate experience and has been heavily involved in all levels of the REALTOR® organization at local, state and national levels.

Debra is a member of the Klamath County Association of REALTORS®, Central Oregon Association of REALTORS® (where she serves as Finance Chair) as well as numerous other local Oregon associations. Debra also serves as a Board member of the Oregon Real Estate Agency.

Serving as a member and chair of numerous committees, task forces and work groups, Debra’s dedication to the industry is remarkable. She has been involved in OAR leadership since joining the OAR Board of Directors in 2007. She served as District Vice President for Central Oregon and Klamath County from 2011-2013 and then became President for the Klamath County Association of REALTORS® in 2013. Just a few years later, Debra was elected the 2016 OAR President. Currently, Debra serves as the ORPAC Trustees Chair. She has also shown consistent leadership at the national level, serving as a NAR Director since 2016 and on several NAR committees.

Over the years, Debra has continued to stay current in the industry earning a plethora of real estate designations including her GRI, CRS, CIPS, RSPS, SFR, CDPE and CRB candidate. She graduated from the OAR Leadership Academy, volunteers for HOME Foundation and is an RPAC supporter at the Platinum level in the President’s Circle and is in the Hall of Fame.

During her career Debra has earned many awards. She was recognized as the Klamath County Association of REALTORS® 2013 REALTOR® of the Year and then earned Klamath County Chamber Business of the Year award in 2014.

At every level, Debra Gisriel is passionate about the real estate industry and is an exemplary role model for Oregon REALTORS®. Debra Gisriel is this year’s Oregon REALTOR® of the Year for her outstanding service to all REALTOR® organizations, the real estate profession and her community.