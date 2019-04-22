KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Pair of walk-offs lead No.12 Oregon Tech (35-12, 20-4 CCC) to a doubleheader sweep of College of Idaho (33-11, 18-6 CCC) 10-0 and 8-7 Saturday on Senior Day (Pictured L-R Dre Sotelo , Kiahna Brown , Cierra Barkis , Shayna Ige , Loryn Williams , Ali Graham , and Jacey Conklin ) at John and Lois Stilwell Stadium.

“Today our team made great adjustments at the plate,” said Head Coach Greg Stewart . “ Sarah Abramson had another stellar performance against a good hitting College of Idaho team. We played solid defensively and got some big hits in both games at key moments.”

Game 1 Oregon Tech 10 College of Idaho 0 (6-innings)

Sarah Abramson threw her second shutout in as many days and Seniors Ali Graham and Dre Sotelo each hit two home runs as the Owls hit a total of five homers and 13 hits to win the game 10-0. Sotelo smashed her Cascade Conference leading 13th long ball of the year to score three runs and end the game in the bottom of the sixth via the mercy rule.

Back-to-back homers by Graham and Sotelo gave OIT the early 2-0 lead in the first.

Baylee Wyscaver had an RBI to make it a 3-0 game in the second inning. Graham made it a 4-0 lead after her second homer of the game giving her nine for the year to start the fifth inning. Barkis followed with an RBI double to make 5-0 followed by a two-run homer from McKenna Armantrout to give Tech a 7-0 lead. Sotelo then ended the game in the sixth with her walk-off three-run homer giving OIT the mercy-rule 10-0 win.

Abramson allowed just four-hits with four strikeouts to improve to 17-4 with the win while Colette Roberts picked up only her third loss of the year for College of Idaho as she moved to 17-3.

Graham, Sotelo, and Armantrout had three-hits each for Oregon Tech.

Game 2 Oregon Tech 8 College of Idaho 7

Logan Nunes hit a two-run double with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh to lift the Owls to an 8-7 game two walk-off win.

The Owls jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first highlighted by a Barkis RBI double.

Tech made it 4-0 with a pair of RBI singles by Wyscaver and Barkis in the third.

Graham then hit her third homer of the day, and 10th of the year in the fifth giving OIT a 5-0 lead.

Marissa Maddox made it a game in the sixth as she hit a grand-slam homer to center making it a 5-4 game. The Yotes weren’t done; Brielle Stephens then shocked everyone with her first home run of the year to tie the game at 5-5.

OIT took the lead back in the bottom of the inning on an RBI single by Kiahna Brown that scored Jacey Conklin , giving the Owls the 6-5 lead.

The Yotes, down to their last out in the top of the seventh, got a two-run home run off the bat of Haley Loffer, her third of the year, giving COI a 7-6 lead.

Back came the Owls in the bottom of the inning as Wyscaver hit a one-out single, Shelby Hotchkiss then walked, and error on the Yotes loaded the bases, and Nunes delivered the two-run RBI walk-off double giving the Owls the 8-7 win as OIT took 3-of-4 games from the Yotes.

Tech’s Ali Graham pitched the final 1 and a third innings, picking up the win to improve to 13-6 on the year. Brown led OIT with three-hits with Armantrout, Graham, Barkis, and Wyscaver each adding two-hits in the win.

Trystin Crofts was 4-for-4 at the plate to lead COI with Alyssa Goff and Haley Loffer adding two-hits each.

Oregon Tech will head to La Grande, Oregon to take on Eastern Oregon Next weekend with the Yotes returning home to Caldwell, Idaho for Senior Weekend and will Host No. 4 Southern Oregon University who wrapped up the CCC regular season championship Saturday with a sweep of Providence University.