VANCOUVER, B.C. – The UBC Thunderbirds (23-17, 18-9 NAIA-W) and Oregon Tech (12-34, 6-22 NAIA-W) Hustlin’ Owls split an NAIA West baseball doubleheader Sunday in Vancouver.

Saturday saw a no-hitter by UBC, and in Game 1 on Sunday, it was Oregon Tech’s Logan Nousen who came out and nearly matched that feat, spinning a complete-game, two-hitter. The second game saw the Thunderbirds offense exploded for six runs.

Game 1 Oregon Tech 2 UBC 0

Game 1 of the doubleheader showcased outstanding pitching performances on both sides. UBC went with rookie pitcher Garrett Hawkins, who went seven strong for the Birds allowing two runs while striking out four.

Oregon Tech countered with Nousen, a senior, who stifled the Thunderbird hitters. He carried a no-hitter into the fourth inning until UBC’s Noah Or singled through the left side.

The Owls opened the scoring in the sixth inning when Micah Jio flared a double down the left field line. Jio later came around to score on an Austin Zavala single. In the seventh inning, the Owls extended their lead thanks to an RBI single by Austin Florez that brought home Tristan Shea .

That was all the offence the Owls needed as Nousen went on to throw a complete game shutout for his first win of the season. He allowed only two hits and struck out five Thunderbird players over nine stellar innings.

Game 2 UBC 6 Oregon Tech 1

The Thunderbirds turned to the freshman southpaw Daniel Sereda in Game 2 of the doubleheader. He provided four scoreless innings for the Birds.

The Thunderbirds opened the scoring in the fourth inning. Jordan Dray walked, was later moved over to second base and then came around to score on an Austen Butler single. Butler proceeded to steal third before scoring on a swinging bunt by Mike Fitzsimmons.

The ‘Birds turned to Barry Caine in the fifth inning. The Douglas College transfer gave up a leadoff double to Xzavian Gonzales . Gonzales was moved over to third and later scored on a wild pitch.

The ‘Birds extended their lead in the sixth when Dray hit a solo home run on the first pitch he saw, putting the ball over the left field fence and again in the seventh when Penner hit a three-run shot.

That was all the offence the hosts needed as Sereda and Caine combined to go nine innings limiting the Owls to just one run while striking out eight.

The Owls will return home for Senior Weekend hosting perennial powerhouse Lewis-Clark State starting at 5:00 pm this Friday, April 26 at Kiger Stadium