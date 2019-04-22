NORMAN, Okla. – The Oregon Tech Men’s Golf Team stayed at the No. 10 spot this week in the Bushnell Golfweek NAIA Coaches Poll.
Both the OIT men and women are headed to the Cascade Conference Golf Championships presented by US Bank starting tomorrow and Tuesday at Pronghorn GC in Bend, Oregon. The men look to battle with No.11 ranked British Columbia and Corban University who was in the receiving votes category for the Tournament title with the winner receiving the CCC’s only automatic berth to the NAIA National Championships.
The Oregon Tech women are ranked No. 12 headed to the CCC Championships with No.6 British Columbia the favorites heading into Monday’s Championships. The Winner of the Tournament will receive the only automatic berth to the NAIA National Championships May 14 thru 17 at Lincoln Park Golf Course in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Bushnell Golfweek NAIA Coaches Poll – April 19
|Rank
|University (First Place Votes)
|Points
|Prev
|1
|Coastal Georgia (8)
|200
|1
|2
|Oklahoma City
|192
|2
|3
|Keiser
|178
|5
|4
|Dalton State
|171
|4
|5
|Texas Wesleyan
|169
|3
|6
|Point
|145
|7
|7
|Johnson & Wales (FL)
|143
|8
|8
|South Carolina Beaufort
|141
|11
|9
|Rocky Mountain
|137
|6
|10
|Oregon Tech
|122
|10
|11
|British Columbia
|110
|9
|12
|William Carey
|105
|14
|13
|Truett-McConnell
|94
|12
|14
|Victoria
|92
|13
|15
|Taylor
|89
|15
|16
|William Woods
|87
|18
|17
|Ottawa (AZ)
|72
|16
|18
|Morningside
|67
|17
|19
|Wayland Baptist
|64
|19
|20
|Bellevue
|42
|20
|T21
|Houston-Victoria
|26
|NR
|T21
|Northwestern (IA)
|26
|22
|23
|Loyola – New Orleans
|22
|23
|24
|Kansas Wesleyan
|16
|NR
|25
|Menlo
|14
|21
Dropped From Ranking: Columbia College (#24), Oklahoma Wesleyan (#25)
Others Receiving Votes: Columbia College, 12; Oklahoma Wesleyan, 11; The Master’s University, 9; Corban, 8; Indiana Wesleyan, 8; Mount Mercy, 8; Cardinal Stritch, 7; Sterling, 5; SCAD Savannah, 4; Our Lady of the Lake, 3; Carroll College (MT), 1; University of the Cumberlands, 1