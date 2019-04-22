NORMAN, Okla. – The Oregon Tech Men’s Golf Team stayed at the No. 10 spot this week in the Bushnell Golfweek NAIA Coaches Poll.

Both the OIT men and women are headed to the Cascade Conference Golf Championships presented by US Bank starting tomorrow and Tuesday at Pronghorn GC in Bend, Oregon. The men look to battle with No.11 ranked British Columbia and Corban University who was in the receiving votes category for the Tournament title with the winner receiving the CCC’s only automatic berth to the NAIA National Championships.

The Oregon Tech women are ranked No. 12 headed to the CCC Championships with No.6 British Columbia the favorites heading into Monday’s Championships. The Winner of the Tournament will receive the only automatic berth to the NAIA National Championships May 14 thru 17 at Lincoln Park Golf Course in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Bushnell Golfweek NAIA Coaches Poll – April 19

Rank University (First Place Votes) Points Prev 1 Coastal Georgia (8) 200 1 2 Oklahoma City 192 2 3 Keiser 178 5 4 Dalton State 171 4 5 Texas Wesleyan 169 3 6 Point 145 7 7 Johnson & Wales (FL) 143 8 8 South Carolina Beaufort 141 11 9 Rocky Mountain 137 6 10 Oregon Tech 122 10 11 British Columbia 110 9 12 William Carey 105 14 13 Truett-McConnell 94 12 14 Victoria 92 13 15 Taylor 89 15 16 William Woods 87 18 17 Ottawa (AZ) 72 16 18 Morningside 67 17 19 Wayland Baptist 64 19 20 Bellevue 42 20 T21 Houston-Victoria 26 NR T21 Northwestern (IA) 26 22 23 Loyola – New Orleans 22 23 24 Kansas Wesleyan 16 NR 25 Menlo 14 21

Dropped From Ranking: Columbia College (#24), Oklahoma Wesleyan (#25)

Others Receiving Votes: Columbia College, 12; Oklahoma Wesleyan, 11; The Master’s University, 9; Corban, 8; Indiana Wesleyan, 8; Mount Mercy, 8; Cardinal Stritch, 7; Sterling, 5; SCAD Savannah, 4; Our Lady of the Lake, 3; Carroll College (MT), 1; University of the Cumberlands, 1