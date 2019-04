Klamath Falls, Ore. – 27 year old Ashley Irwin of Bonanza was booked on multiple charges late last week, including first degree manslaughter, first-degree criminal mistreament and two counts of second degree criminal mistreatment, all due to neglect or maltreatment of a child under 14 years of age. The Klamath Department of Human Services took Irwin’s children into protective custody immediately.