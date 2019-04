Klamath Falls, Ore. – Over the last few weeks, Walk-outs in communities across Oregon have been taking place to raise awareness and pressure Oregon Legislators to increase funding to it’s 8.8 billion dollar budget proposal for education. This issue will hit the Klamath Basin on May 8th as City and County teachers and staff are planning a walk out and replacing classes with a family learning expo at the Klamath County Fairgrounds.