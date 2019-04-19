LA GRANDE, Ore. – Oregon Tech’s Allison Young won the shot put while Jackson Stallard (Pictured) was second in the men’s shot put to highlight the first day of the Cascade Conference Multi Championships at the Eastern Oregon Track Complex on Thursday.

“Allison competed tough all day and her commitment paid dividends in her final two event results,” said Head Coach Jack Kegg . “The event win in the shot and a season’s best in the 200 meters should give her confidence heading into day two of the Heptathlon. Jackson came to Oregon Tech in winter term and has worked hard to learn a new system of training. He is right at his personal best for a first day score, but most of his work has been in second day events and we are really excited to see what the second day will bring and hopefully a new personal best for the decathlon,” added Kegg.

With four events of the Heptathlon completed on day 1, Young is currently in 9th place with 2192 points. Paige Dodd of Eastern Oregon leads the field of 12 athletes with 2994 points.

Stallard has 2979 points and is currently in 6th place with five events of the Decathlon complete. Michael Schmidt of Corban leads the men’s field of 10 with 3514 points.