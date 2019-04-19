Self Defense Class Oregon Tech partnering with Marta’s House

Klamath Falls, OR- In support of April being Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Oregon Tech is partnering with Marta’s House to bring you a self-defense class. At the class you will learn to defend yourself in an emergency by using self-defense techniques to escape threatening situations. The Self-Defense Class is to be held Thursday, April 25th at 6 pm at the Oregon Tech College Union, located at 3201 Campus Drive in Klamath Falls. The Self-Defense Class is free to all that wish to attend.

On average, Marta’s House receives over 10,000 calls on the crisis help line and provides services to over 2,000 victims and their families per year. These victims are offered services including but not limited to, an emergency safe refuge, food, clothing, or personal care items. As victims of sexual assault, domestic violence, stalking and human trafficking, when fleeing from violence, they often leave with only what they can carry, or nothing at all. Marta’s House also offers support services that assist them with additional options such as, advocacy in health care, law, the courts, DHS, and connection to other community agencies that also offer support services. To those experiencing abuse in any form, Marta’s House is a resource in our community that needs your support to ensure help to those that need it most.

Marta’s House is a nonprofit that works to provide a year round positive environment and services to victims, and strives to empower them to make informed decisions about their situation and their future as they establish a life free from violence.

Since 1978, Marta’s House has been providing services in Klamath County to women, men and children who are victims of sexual assault, domestic violence, stalking and human trafficking that help victims succeed and live a healthy lifestyle free from violence. Marta’s House success is all about community support so that we can continue to serve victims and their families. So please join us in our mission that every human has the basic right to live in safety.

