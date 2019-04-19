Easter is this weekend! If you havent made any plans yet, you are invited to participate in any of the following events this weekend. Tomorrow,
- Oregon Tech will be hosting their annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday April 20th. It will begin at 10am and take place at the track on the Klamath falls campus. This family-friendly event is free and open to all children. Participants must bring their own basket. The event will take place regardless of weather, so please dress children accordingly and leave any pets at home.
- Chiloquin Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m., Collier State Park on Highway 97 north of Chiloquin. Information, 541-783-2953.
- Keno Lions Club Easter Egg Hunt, 11 a.m., Keno Elementary School. There will be over 1,500 stuffed eggs available in four age groups with prizes, raffles, refreshments and an appearance by the Easter Bunny.
And on easter sunday –
- An Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m., Hope Lutheran Church at South Sixth Street and Homedale Road.
- Bonanza Volunteer Fire Department’s annual Easter Egg Hunt will be at 1 p.m. at Bonanza Big Springs Park. Those participating should bring their own baskets. There will be prizes for each age group.