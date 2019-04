Easter is just a few days away. This Sunday April 21st is the day. If you still don’t have any plans, don’t forget that Oregon Tech will be hosting their annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday April 20th. It will begin at 10am and take place at the track on the Klamath Falls campus. This family-friendly event is free and open to all children. Participants must bring their own basket. The event will take place regardless of weather, so please dress children accordingly and leave any pets at home.