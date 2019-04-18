Assistance League® of Klamath Basin (ALKB) will host an all-you-can-eat Flapjack Fundraiser Breakfast:

“Let’s help serve children in the Klamath Basin, and enjoy an all-you-can-eat Applebee’s fundraiser breakfast. All are Welcome! Saturday, May 4th from 8 am to 10 am at the Klamath Falls Applebee’s at 2750 Campus Drive. This is to help benefit the Assistance League of Klamath Basin, whom you can contact at 541-273-2938. You can also find them at klamathbasin.assistanceleague.org, or on Facebook, the Assistance League of Klamath Basin.”

ALKB is a 501c3 non-profit organization with a mission to transform the lives of children and adults through community programs including Operation School Bell®