Singer Alanis Morissette is canceling her scheduled appearance at this summer’s Britt Music and Arts Festival. According to Britt, the Grammy Award-winning artist had to cancel due to “unforeseen circumstances.” Morissette’s Britt Fest show was originally slated for June 23, 2019 following still-scheduled appearances in Saratoga, California on June 20 and San Diego, California on June 21.