KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — The Airman and Family Readiness Office presented Aspen GIS, a maps and database management company here in the Klamath Basin, with an ESGR Statement of Support for their exceptional support as an Employer for the Oregon Air National Guard. “It is a very small business—just me and the owner,” said Staff Sgt. Brandon Coble, a drill-status guardsman with the 173rd Force Support Flight, who nominated them. “They have been very good at working around my Guard schedule. I volunteered to fight fires last year, went to tech school, and did my on-the-job training and it caused things at Aspen to slow to a crawl; John Ritter always made it work and never complained as I fulfilled my Guard duties.” His duties there include maintaining a 911 emergency phone call database, generating Blue Zone Initiatives reports and reports for Klamath City School district and many others here in the local Klamath Basin.