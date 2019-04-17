KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The No.12 ranked Oregon Tech Softball team will host “No One Fights Alone” Cancer Awareness Day in recognition of Cameron Caldwell at the Owl Softball games this Friday, April 19 beginning at 2:00 pm as they face off against College of Idaho at the new John and Lois Stilwell Stadium.

The Owls hope to facilitate more awareness and campus community support for all types of cancer. We specifically want to show our support for two of our very own faculty members who have a loved one in the fight against cancer. The team will show its support by wearing gold shirts to honor Cameron’s battle with Osteosarcoma. Cameron is the son of Calvin Caldwell and Debbie McCollam and is a 17-year-old senior at Henley High School. His passion was running throughout high school and competed in both cross country and track. His favorite events were the 800 of which he took first at districts and was fifth at state his junior year, and the 4×400 relay. He was anchor at both districts and state.

Cameron was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma of his left distal femur on November 15, 2018 following a frustrating and somewhat painful cross country season his senior year at Henley High school. Since then, Cameron has experienced the gamut of imaging scans, chemo therapy and multiple surgeries. His final surgery occurred on Valentine’s day of which he received a new knee and prosthetic rod to replace five inches of his left distal femur. Six weeks

later, he began the grueling process of learning to walk again as his chemo therapy continued.

Throughout it all, Cameron has kept a positive attitude and has continued to attend school to the best of his ability. Regardless of how exhausted he felt, school for Cameron helped him forget about the pain and allowed him to truly laugh with his friends. Cameron and his family look forward to the end of chemo which is scheduled for July 1st!

The Owls will host the Yotes for a four-game series on Friday and Senior Day on Saturday, with the first pitch on Friday slated for 2:00 pm. Saturday will feature one CCC battle and one non-conference contest starting at 11:00 am on Saturday with Oregon Tech honoring its seven seniors ( Jacey Conklin , Shayna Ige , Loryn Williams , Dre Sotelo , Ali Graham , Kiahna Brown , and Cierra Barkis ) in between games.

The Yotes have already had an incredible turnaround season in 2019, improving from an 11-16 record in the conference last year to a 17-4 win-loss tally this season good enough for third place just one game behind the Owls. CI set a new single-season record for home victories last weekend, improving to 21-5 in Caldwell.

Pitching has led the way for head coach Al Mendiola’s squad, as the Yotes staff is led by current CCC Pitcher of the Week Collette Robert who is 16-2 on the year with a CCC best 1.07 ERA. With Hannah McNerney providing a pretty powerful one-two-punch with her 8-2 record and a 2.50 ERA.