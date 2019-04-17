SafeWise recently released its fifth-annual report of the Safest Cities in Oregon, and there are some familiar locations on the map. Corvallis ranked 4th, and Roseburg came in at 15th. Medford, Klamath Falls and Portland rounded out the list at 33rd, 34th and 35th. Lake Oswego stole the show as No. 1. Overall, Oregon is well below the national rates for both property and violent crime. The national violent crime rate is 4.49 incidents per 1,000 people. Oregon has an average of 1.43 incidents per 1,000 people.