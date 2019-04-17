Klamath County is breaking two long-term leases with Mentor Oregon. Mentor Oregon’s is a care provider under U.S. Senate investigation for alleged abuse and neglect of its developmentally disabled clients. After taking a tour of the facilities yesterday, Derrick DeGroot & Phillip Squibb report that they found the living situations to be “absolutely appalling.” There were many issues including one with plumbing, electrical and cleanliness. Terminating the Mentor’s usage of the county-owned properties was a “no-brainer” according to Degroot and will likely be giving Mentor 30-60 days notice of its decision.