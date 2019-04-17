KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Celebrity Personal Trainer, Wellness and Breathwork Coach, Rebecca Kordecki is the keynote speaker for You Matter to Klamath, the first annual suicide prevention town hall hosted by Klamath Basin Behavioral Health.

All parents, teachers, students, and community members are welcome to attend this free event on May 18, 2019, from 12:00 PM- 3:30 PM PDT. For details on directions, click here.

Kordecki will present her youth interactive mindfulness program, Flip The S.W.I.T.C.H. while incorporating an emphasis on suicide prevention.

Kordecki is the creator of the well-known fitness program, Booty Slide, owner of RKFIT, her personal training program, and owner of The Breath Zone, her corporate breathwork/mindfulness program.

Having over 24 years of experience as a celebrity trainer, corporate wellness advocate, podcast/radio host, speaker, and wellness expert, Kordecki wanted to establish a program that could touch the entire nation.

Flip the S.W.I.T.C.H. is a program designed to empower youth coming from all sorts of difficult backgrounds. The program’s purpose is to infuse adults and kids with ways to prevent or minimize ever getting to the place of having thoughts of suicide and ways to manage other debilitating emotions or issues like anxiety, bullying, anger, loneliness, lack of confidence, and sadness with interactive mindfulness exercises and tools that can be used anywhere and at any time.

To see a presentation of the Flip The S.W.I.T.C.H. program by Rebecca Kordecki, click here or visit this link,https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kqxm9QAx-4w.

To learn more about the first annual suicide prevention town hall, You Matter to Klamath, click here or visit this link. To learn more about Rebecca Kordecki visit http://www.rebeccakordecki.com