The Klamath tribes are just on of two Oregon tribes and one of 30 tribes across america to receive grant funds from the united states office of justice. The Klamath tribes were awarded just a little under $400,000. They plan on using this 3 year federal grant to hire an advocate for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, sex trafficking and dating violence. The reason for this is that currently there is one employee who is the victim advocate and they already handle up to 100 cases per month. The new employee they are able to hire will be able to connect with victims more and help ease the load.