HB 2847 passed in a unanimous vote on the House Floor on Monday. The bill was

chief-sponsored by Rep. E. Werner Reschke (R-Klamath Falls).

The measure expands the list of hospitals, to include Sky Lakes Medical Center, as a hospital classified as a rural referral center and also classified as a sole community hospital, and whose medical staff may qualify for rural medical provider tax credit. Eligible providers include physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, certified registered nurse anesthetists, podiatrists, dentists, and optometrists.

“This bill is a win for Klamath County by helping Sky Lakes Medical Center to recruit and retain high quality physicians. I am proud to sponsor this bill and equally glad to see it passed unanimously in the House to bring Sky Lakes Medical Center to parity with other rural hospitals, said Rep. Reschke.”