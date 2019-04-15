LA GRANDE, Ore. – Two Oregon Tech Athletes, Kiahna Brown for Softball and Mayson Tibbs for Golf were named Red Lion Cascade Conference Players of the Week the conference office announced today.

Brown, a senior second baseman from Redmond, Ore., had a huge weekend at the plate going 8-for-12 with seven runs scored as she led the No. 12-ranked Owls to a three-game sweep on the road over U.B.C. Overall Brown finished the weekend with a batting average of .667 and a slugging percentage of .917. She now Ranks third in the NAIA in Total Runs Scored (58) and is 6th in the NAIA Total Bases (106)put on the week with a batting average of .409. Out of the 9 hits she recorded 4 home runs and 7 RBI.

Tibbs, a sophomore from Prineville, Ore., had to work overtime to earn medalist honors at the Corban Spring Invite last Monday and Tuesday, defeating British Columbia’s Ethan de Graaf in a thrilling four-hole playoff to take home the individual title. The No. 14-ranked Owls finished in second place as a team, with Tibbs leading the way with rounds of 67 (-3), 67 (-3), and 72 (+2).