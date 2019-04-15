ASHLAND, Ore. – With only a small contingent of Field Athletes competing on day one at the fifth annual Raider Invitational on Friday, it was Junior Jasmine James taking second place in the Women’s Triple Jump to pace the Owls with a leap of 10.46 meters (34-04.00).

“It’s nice for our athletes to get all their throws and jumps for the first time this season,” said Head Coach Jack Kegg . “It gives the coaches good data to make corrections for the future.”