KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Oregon Tech Track and Field Team split its squad on Saturday with many field athletes competing at the Southern Oregon Raider Invite in Ashland, Oregon and the rest of the team in Davis, California at the Woody Wilson Invite.

Woody Wilson Invite – Danielle De Castro won the Women’s 1500 Meter (4:35.40), Alex Conley won the Women’s Javelin (43.01m), Cindy Reed won the STeeplechase while Angel Valdez (58.28) won the Men’s 400 Hurdles to lead the Owls at the at UC Davis on Saturday.

De Castro was also 6th in the Women’s 800 Meter (2:15.00) with Susie Garza half a second behind in 7th (2:15.44).

Cindy Reed in her first 3,000-meter steeplechase won the event in 11 minutes, 21.34 seconds, the second best time in school history. Hannah Mason , in the same event, finished in 12:05.82, the seventh best steeplechase in OIT women’s history.

Mallory Ward was 5th I the Women’s 5000 Meter (18:36.30) with Faith Widman right behind in 7th (19:04)

Donnie Pate had a good day as he was 5th in 100 Meter (10.98) and 7th in 200 Meter (22.64)

Chris Ramirez was 2nd in the Men’s 800 Meter (1:56.45) with Paul Wyatt 5th (1:57.27)

The Tech 4 x 400 Meter Relay teams did well with the Men’s Team (Pate, Valdez, Ramirez, and Josiah Stroup ) winning in a time of 3:21.08 an OIT Top 3, the Women grabbed 2nd (3:57.70) a mark that is now 10th in the NAIA.

Raider Invite – Hunter Drops won the Men’s Pole Vault with Tech’s Jackson Stallard finishing 3rd to lead the Owls in Ashland on Saturday. Drops threw 4.74 meters (15-07.00) with Stallard hitting 4.50 meters (14-09).

Nishi Chase was 5th in the Women’s Pole Vault 3.20 meters (10-06) with Abigail Shaw finishing in 8th 2.90 meters.

Tech’s Jasmine James was 2nd in the Women’s Triple Jump (10.46 meters)