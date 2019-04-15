A variety of outdoor activities will be hosted by Oregon Tech on campus during Earth Week, between April 24 and April 27. All of these activities are open to all ages and the entire community.

Native Pollinator Walk, Wednesday, April 24 from 3 p.m.-4 p.m. at the Arboretum. Professor Christy VanRooyen will provide her insight and expertise about native pollinators as she leads a walk from the Arboretum to the Native Garden. Build a native bee habitat to take home!

Campus Garden and Rock Painting, Thursday, April 25 from 3 p.m.-4 p.m . at the Arboretum. The Sustainability Club will lead a garden and rock painting event.

Arbor Day Tree Planting, Friday, April 26 from 3 p.m.-4 p.m. at the Arboretum. The Sustainability Club will lead planting of trees in the arboretum.

Native Garden Planting, Saturday, April 27 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the base of the hill by the Native Garden. Enjoy snacks, learn about pollinators, clear the trail to the top of the hill in the Native Garden, and help plant new plants. Learn about native plants and how they can offer your yard beautiful colors through the summer with much less water than a lawn requires!

Arboretum Tour, Saturday, April 27 from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. at the Arboretum. Volunteers from the Klamath Tree League will guide tours of the arboretum and provide insight and expertise for landscaping your own yard. Enjoy snacks and a Klamath Symphony players live classical musical performance, our woodwind quintet. In addition, the Sustainability Club will demonstrate the organic garden and composting within the arboretum.