Tonight at the Ross Ragland, 15 Klamath Union students will take the stage promptly at 7pm for the annual Mr. Pelican Pageant. This funny, talent filled show is put on every year includes on stage questions, a swimsuit portion as well as a talent show. These 15 juniors and seniors are competing for a title, but are ultimately all working together to raise money for charity. Their goal amount is 10K and are about a fifth of the way there. All proceeds go to the Mr. Pelican Foundation which aims to assist with expenses for students with medical issues across Klamath County. The show starts at 7pm tonight at the Ross Ragland. Tickets can be purchased at the door.