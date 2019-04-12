In 2018 in the state of Oregon there were over 58 thousand wildfires burning over 200 thousand acres of this beautiful state. Some of these fires were due to natural causes like lighting storms, and others were human caused, but a lot spread due to poor forest management.

The Klamath-Lake Forest Health Partnership will be hosting a free forestry workshop to help landowners understand how to manage their forests for health, wildfire resiliency and profit. The workshop is planned for Saturday, April 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will be held at Chiloquin Fire and Rescue Station.