At approximately 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday (April 10, 2019) Klamath County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian near the intersection of Chiloquin Boulevard (SR 422 South) and Highway 97 in Chiloquin, OR. The pedestrian, 29 year old Angelica Jackson, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Initial investigation conducted by the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office revealed there was no fault in the accident on the part of the vehicle operator. Chiloquin Fire and Rescue personnel also responded to the crash scene and assisted.

No further information is available at this time pending completion of the investigation in conjunction with the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office.