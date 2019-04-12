At approximately 1:23 a.m., during the early hours of Friday April 12, 49-year-old Mike Fowler

of Klamath Falls crashed his vehicle on Lakeshore Drive. Klamath County Sheriff’s deputies

were dispatched and upon arrival found that Fowler’s vehicle had rolled over and sustained

extensive damage. His passenger, 58-year-old Dale Faust of Klamath Falls, was pronounced

deceased at the scene.

Fowler was heading west on Lakeshore Drive traveling at high speeds when he lost control of his

vehicle, left the roadway, and collided with multiple trees. Alcohol is considered the primary

factor in the crash.

Klamath County Fire District 1 personnel extricated Fowler from his vehicle. He was transported

to Sky Lakes Medical Center for minor injuries and then lodged in the Klamath County Jail on

multiple charges. Oregon State Police troopers assisted with the crash reconstruction. Additional

details are pending further investigation.

Arrestee: Fowler II, Mike Russell, date of birth 08/26/1969

Charges: Manslaughter II, Criminally Negligent Homicide, Felony Driving While Suspended,

Assault III, Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants, and Reckless Driving.