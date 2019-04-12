At approximately 1:23 a.m., during the early hours of Friday April 12, 49-year-old Mike Fowler
of Klamath Falls crashed his vehicle on Lakeshore Drive. Klamath County Sheriff’s deputies
were dispatched and upon arrival found that Fowler’s vehicle had rolled over and sustained
extensive damage. His passenger, 58-year-old Dale Faust of Klamath Falls, was pronounced
deceased at the scene.
Fowler was heading west on Lakeshore Drive traveling at high speeds when he lost control of his
vehicle, left the roadway, and collided with multiple trees. Alcohol is considered the primary
factor in the crash.
Klamath County Fire District 1 personnel extricated Fowler from his vehicle. He was transported
to Sky Lakes Medical Center for minor injuries and then lodged in the Klamath County Jail on
multiple charges. Oregon State Police troopers assisted with the crash reconstruction. Additional
details are pending further investigation.
Arrestee: Fowler II, Mike Russell, date of birth 08/26/1969
Charges: Manslaughter II, Criminally Negligent Homicide, Felony Driving While Suspended,
Assault III, Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants, and Reckless Driving.