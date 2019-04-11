CLACKAMAS, Ore. – Fishery managers from Oregon and Washington added two days, Saturday, April 13 and Sunday, April 14, to the lower Columbia spring Chinook fishery. ;The open area remains unchanged from earlier this season, which is the Columbia River mainstem from the Warrior Rock deadline upstream to Beacon Rock, for both boat and bank angling, plus bank angling only from Beacon Rock upstream to the Bonneville Dam deadline.

The adult daily bag limit is two hatchery salmonids (Chinook or steelhead) per day but only one may be a Chinook.

The additional spring Chinook fishing time was approved after a review of harvest data that indicated anglers in this river section had achieved about half of their buffered upriver spring Chinook harvest guideline during the initial season, which concludes tonight.

The states also decided to close the recreational white sturgeon fishery in Bonneville Pool effective 12:01 a.m. Saturday April 13. Catch projections indicate harvest will be approaching the annual guideline for this reservoir by then. Retention seasons in The Dalles and John Day pools closed earlier this year. Catch and release angling will remain open in all three pools except in designated sturgeon sanctuaries that are in effect during May-July.

For more information, including regulation updates, visit ODFW’s online fishing reports at https://myodfw.com/recreation-report/fishing-report/columbia-zone