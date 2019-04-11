TULELAKE, Calif. —The Wildland Firefighter Foundation will be hosting the Ninth Annual Wildland Firefighter Remembrance Run. The Wildland Firefighter Remembrance Run will be held at the Lava Beds National Monument May 4, 2019.

The Wildland Firefighter Remembrance Run starts at 10 a.m. and offers both 5K walk/run and 10K run races. The races will be followed by a barbecue starting at 11:30 a.m.

The 5k run/walk and 10k run are open to all age groups, and both races will begin at the Lava Beds visitor center. Registration on race day begins at 8 a.m. Participants can register earlier by registering online athttps://www.active.com/tulelake-ca/running/distance-running-races/wildland- firefighter-remembrance-run-2019. Race directors ask that anyone attending please carpool whenever possible due to limited parking.

Since 2011, the Wildland Firefighter Remembrance Run has raised approximately $30,000. Sponsorships are an essential element to help ensure the continued success of this event.

All proceeds go directly to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation, a non-profit organization. These proceeds will help families of firefighters killed in the line of duty and assist injured firefighters and their families. They honor and acknowledge past, present, and future members of the wildland firefighting community, and partner with private and interagency organizations to bring recognition to wildland firefighters.

More information about the Wildland Firefighter Remembrance Run can be found by visiting https://wffremembrancerun.wixsite.com/2019 or https://www.facebook.com/wfremembrancerun/.